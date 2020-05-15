SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker is remaining tight-lipped on whether or not the state’s stay-at-home advisory will be lifted on May 18.
That's when the reopening board will release their guidelines on how the state should begin operating again, however, a group of state legislators is adamant that the stay-at-home advisory needs to remain in place longer to keep people safe.
The governor today - didn’t discuss the stay-at-home advisory in detail, but he appeared to champion the behaviors behind it.
He lauded several big companies including MassMutual, for their decision to keep employees working remotely for the foreseeable future.
He also announced that he’s putting into place, a safeguard - come Monday morning - so businesses don’t open up before the reopening plan can be presented.
“As a housekeeping item this weekend our legal office will be posting a 24-hour extension. Of the essential services order that we issued previously, which I think everybody knows expires at midnight on Sunday," he said. "To be clear this is just a technical extension, it doesn't change anything. It just allows us to move to the next step which we will be outlining with you all on Monday," Baker explained.
Now, a group of state representatives has sent a letter to the governor asking him to extend the stay at home advisory to June 1.
Western Mass News spoke with Representative Lindsay Sabadosa, the only western Massachusetts lawmaker to sign it.
"We need to make sure businesses have safety plans, that communities know how they enforce them, that there’s adequate personal protective equipment," Sabadosa said.
Sabadosa also said that because no additional guidelines have been released for which businesses will be the first to reopen. She told us it is premature for people to resume their normal activities on May 18.
"It’s imperative that we extend the stay-at-home order, that we make sure that people understand our data is trending upwards that’s good- this is what we want, but at the same time, we are not out of the woods yet. We need to make sure that we protect human life," Sabadosa explained.
She feels the last two weeks of May should be used by the state government to properly prepare both businesses and the public on how to implement the reopening advisory board’s plan.
In short...
"It’s going to be announced on the 18, that doesn’t mean you re-open on the 18," Sabadosa noted.
Coming up on Western Mass News at 6 p.m., we will have more on the HEROES Act, and the impact it could have on local governments if it passes both sides of Congress.
