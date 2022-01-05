EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Should students be allowed to take mental health days off from school?
State legislators are currently considering it.
This bill was first proposed before the pandemic, and now especially, many high schoolers and advocates want to see it pass.
The legislation would allow two excused absences for mental or behavioral health reasons in a six month time period. Under the proposal, students would not be required to provide a doctor’s note, and a student or parent would not have to explain the absences further.
With students transitioning back to the classroom after being remote for so long, one local health advocate believed that this proposed bill is a step in the right direction.
"I think that's a great idea,” said Katelyn Merz, the Clinic Director at CHD Outpatient Behavioral Health of Easthampton. “I definitely support that. I feel like though there have been great strides in reducing the stigma around mental health, I think it does still exist, especially at that age. And so, I think this will encourage students to ask for help, and feel like it's okay to utilize that support."
The bill is currently before the legislature's committee on education. A public hearing was held Tuesday.
As of Wednesday evening, no further action has been taken.
