(WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, State Senator Eric Lesser joined several other legislators for the fifth leg of their 'Gateway Cities' tour. The group is part of the 'Gateway Cities' legislative caucus.
Their stops today included the Dr. Seuss Museum in Springfield, some areas in Holyoke, and the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.
The legislators focused on specific economic development needs of these cities and their response to COVID-19.
Representatives explain more on the caucus's purpose in western Massachusetts.
"The Gateway City caucus are the senators and the representatives that represent cities around the state that have similar demographics and interests - certain levels of economic status, certain populations, certain level of English as a second language - and what we know is that these cities are the gateway to the middle class," said State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier.
Farley-Bouvier said the caucus has been touring all the cities since January to learn more about them and how the group can work together with the cities.
We also caught up with Lesser about the newly-passed federal infrastructure bill and how that money will benefit us locally.
"What passed down in Washington is an absolute gamechanger. We've been rooting that on for the better part of the year at this point and there's going to be real money for rail. We're hoping that's going to mean real progress for East-West rail between Springfield and Boston. Also, some really important money for broadband access which is a particular issue to us in western Massachusetts trying to bring prices down on internet," Lesser explained.
Lesser said it's still up to Governor Charlie Baker to make rail service a priority in order for us to see that money used for the East-West rail project.
