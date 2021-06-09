SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- FORGE hosted a factory tour of the Carl Fisher Company with local legislators on Wednesday.
FORGE is a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that connects regional manufacturers.
The Carl Fisher Company, located on Wilcox Street, makes custom sheet metal fabrications.
Local officials said they understand and support the critical role regional manufacturing plays in our economy.
Our Western Mass News crews got to take a look at some of the equipment inside the facility.
"They're going to see our laser-cutting machine, they'll see some guys doing some welding...They'll see Springfield area people hard at work in a place that we've been working at for almost 100 years," said Eric Thor with Carl Fisher Corproation.
The corporation said pandemic restrictions over the last year have slowed down some requests for the custom commercial kitchens that the company helps create.
