State, local authorities continue to search for suspect involved in vehicle pursuit.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State and local authorities are continuing to investigate after a vehicle pursuit Wednesday evening that spanned at least three communities.
According to Mass State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, a trooper attempted to pull a vehicle over on the eastbound side of Rt. 291 in Chicopee for motor vehicle infractions.
After running the vehicle's plates through their system, it was determined that the vehicle in question had been reported stolen out of Connecticut.
The driver failed to pull over and drove off at a high rate of speed.
The trooper stopped pursuing the vehicle approximately three minutes in after determining that the "vehicle's operation became increasingly unsafe to [the] public".
Ludlow Police tell Western Mass News that the vehicle in question got off on West Street in their town.
A Ludlow Police officer happened to be in the area and sounded his lights when he spotted the vehicle.
The operator again failed to comply and sped off.
Ludlow authorities called off their pursuit of the vehicle as well out of concern for the public's safety.
Sgt. Shameklis of the Ludlow Police Department stated that the vehicle was going faster than the posted speed limit and posed a hazard to the public, which is why they ultimately decided to discontinue pursuing the vehicle.
It is believed that the vehicle fled into Springfield.
Procopio adds that a follow up investigation will be conducted.
A description of the vehicle has not yet been provided.
