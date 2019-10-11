ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State and local police are responding to a serious crash that happened on Rt. 2 Friday night.
According to Mass State Police Trooper James Deangelis, state and local authorities were called to a report of an accident on Rt. 2 near Exit 14 around 9:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, they determined that a tractor-trailer carrying methane gas had rolled over and that the gas it was carrying had started to leak as a result of the crash.
Rt. 2 is now open both EB & WB, but the exit ramp from Rt. 2 WB will remain closed until tomorrow for repairs and cleanup.
MassDOT has detours in place.
Mass DEP classified this situation as a Tier 2 hazmat response.
As a result, West River Street at Oaklawn Avenue has been shut down to through traffic and residents in that area had to be evacuated from their homes.
A safe zone is set up for those residents approximately a half-mile away from the site of the crash.
We're told that Erving Police officers are assisting with traffic control.
Procopio said that the driver of the tractor-trailer died as a result of the crash, and his identity is not being released at this time.
Around 3:00 a.m., the location of the crash was deemed safe by DEP officials.
The company that owned the truck is determining whether the rest of the methane can be safely off or if it has to be burned off at the scene.
Company officials are attempting to offload the remaining gas into another tanker trailer.
It is not yet clear whether all the gas can be transferred; if not, whatever gas remains will have to be bled off in a controlled manner.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Procopio confirmed that once the next kin operators become ongoing they will release the driver's identity, gender, age, and hometown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.