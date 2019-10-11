ORNAGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State and local police are responding to a serious crash that happened on Rt. 2 Friday night.
According to Mass State Police Trooper James Deangelis, state and local authorities were called to a report of an accident on Rt. 2 near Exit 14 around 9:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, they determined that a tractor trailer carrying methane gas had rolled over and that the gas it was carrying had started to leak as a result of the crash.
Rt. 2 between Exits 13 and 15 is shut down in both directions as crews continue to investigate.
Mass State Police Dave Procopio stated that that section of roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
MassDOT has detours in place.
West River Street at Oaklawn Avenue is also closed and residents in that area are being evacuated from their homes.
A safe zone has been set up for those residents approximately a half mile away from the site of the crash.
We're told that Erving Police officers are assisting with traffic control.
Trooper Deangelis says that the driver of the tractor trailer sustained life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear if the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.
Mass DEP is classifying this situation as a Tier 2 hazmat response.
We have reached out to Orange Police and Fire officials, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest details as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.