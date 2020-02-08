State, local authorities searching for missing Quincy man.

QUINCY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State and local officials are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a missing man from Quincy.
Mass State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio tells us that 78-year-old Kang Mei was last seen leaving his residence around 9:00 Saturday morning.
Mei is known to travel by train to the Chinatown section of Boston and usually returns home around noon.
He is described as a 5'6" Asian male, with brown/gray hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Mei was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket, and brown shoes.
We're told that Mei does not drive and is a frequent traveler on the MBTA.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department at 617-479-1212 or dial 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.