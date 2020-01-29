STONEHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A teen who had been reported missing from an eastern Massachusetts community has been found.
According to Mass State Police, Angelo Zelandi was reported missing Saturday, January 25 from the Jamaica Plain area of Boston.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, State Police said that Zelandi had been found. They thanked the public for their assistance.
