NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A search is underway by local and State Police near the Mill River in Northampton this evening.
While police have not released what they are searching for at this time, police have been combing through the area of Pine Street since our crew arrived to the scene just before 9 p.m.
Police have been taking pictures throughout the woods, and helicopters are also assisting in the search.
Now, police have continued their investigation to a parking lot on 221 Pine Street where they're searching a white Toyota Sedan with New York license plates.
Western Mass News was told further information is expected to be released Wednesday morning.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online as we will continue to follow the latest on this developing story.
