State, local police investigating report of a train that struck a car in Shelburne.

SHELBURNE , MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State and local authorities are on scene investigating a report of a train that struck a motor vehicle.

While details remain limited at this time, State Police in Shelburne Falls tell us they were called to the area of Bardwells Ferry Road around 9:00 to assist in the investigation and that the area has been blocked to through traffic.

We have reached out the Police Department in Shelburne, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.

This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.

