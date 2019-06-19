State, local police investigating report of a train that struck a car in Shelburne.

SHELBURNE , MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State and local authorities are on scene investigating a report of a train that struck a motor vehicle.
While details remain limited at this time, State Police in Shelburne Falls tell us they were called to the area of Bardwells Ferry Road around 9:00 to assist in the investigation and that the area has been blocked to through traffic.
We have reached out the Police Department in Shelburne, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.