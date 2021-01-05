School desks generic

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is announcing changes to spring MCAS and ACCESS testing for students.

It includes postponing January makeup exams for seniors, shortening testing times for grades 3 through 8, and extending the window for ACCESS testing.

In addition, Commissioner Jeffery Riley will not recommend any new underperforming districts in the upcoming school year.

You can read Riley's full memo below:

Download PDF DESE memo on MCAS/ACCESS testing

