SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has released October earnings numbers for MGM Springfield.
Last month, the casino generated more than $17.5 million in total revenue. That figure includes approximately $13.5 million from slots and $3.9 million from table games.
Revenue for October was down slightly compared to September, when total revenue was approximately $17.6 million.
MGM reopened on July 13 after closing down in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
MGM Springfield is subject to a 25 percent tax on gross gaming revenue, which means the state took in more than $4.3 million in taxes in October from the Springfield casino.
The commission added that in October, Planridge Park Casino saw over $10.1 million in gaming revenue, while Encore Boston Harbor brought in over $41.1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.