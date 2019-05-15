BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's Gaming Commission has released April earnings for MGM Springfield.
In total, the casino saw more than $21.8 million in total revenue last month, including approximately $15.5 million from slots and $6.3 million from table games.
That's down approximately 15 percent in total revenue from March, which was $25.7 million.
The commission explained that MGM Springfield is subject to a 25 percent tax on gross gaming revenue, which means the state took in more than $5.5 million in tax revenue in April from the Springfield casino.
Since both MGM and Plainridge Casino have opened, the state has generated a total of $358 million in taxes and assessments.
