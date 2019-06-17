SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has released May earnings numbers for MGM Springfield.
Last month, the casino generated more than $22.2 million in total revenue. That figure includes approximately $16.1 million from slots and $6.1 million from table games.
Revenue for May was up 4.76 percent compared to April, when total revenue was approximately $21.8 million.
MGM Springfield is subject to a 25 percent tax on gross gaming revenue, which means the state took in more than $5.4 million in taxes in May from the Springfield casino.
MGM Springfield President and COO Michael Mathis said in a statement, in part: “We continue to be pleased with our performance. We’re capturing market share and growing loyalty. May was an especially rewarding month for us as thousands of guests won cash and prizes through our Great Outdoor Giveaway and various other casino marketing promotions."
The Gaming Commission noted that since MGM and Plainridge Casino have opened, the state has collected approximately of $371 million in taxes and assessments.
