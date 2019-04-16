SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's Gaming Commission has released March earnings for MGM Springfield.
In total, the casino saw more than $25.6 million in total revenue last month. That includes approximately $18.5 million from slots and $7.1 from table games.
That's an over 19 percent increase in total revenue from February, which was $21.5 million.
The commission explained that MGM Springfield is subject to a 25 percent tax on gross gaming revenue, which means the state took in more than $6.4 million in tax revenue in March from the Springfield casino.
