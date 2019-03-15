SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has released MGM Springfield's gaming revenue for last month.
After a dip in January, the commission told Western Mass News that MGM's revenue bounced back in February.
The casino made just over $21.5 million in slot and table game revenue. That's nearly $2 million more than the month prior.
The state collects 25 percent of that as tax revenue, meaning Massachusetts received nearly $5.4 million last month.
Through the end of February, MGM Springfield has made nearly $142.7 million in total gaming revenue and $35.6 million has been collected in taxes since the casino opened on August 24, 2018
