BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the state's mass vaccination sites are nearly gone.
The state said that it's a result of "severely limited supply and a large population of individuals eligible to get the vaccine."
Approximately 50,000 appointments were released Thursday at the state's mass vaccination sites - including Springfield, Gillette Stadium, Danvers, and Fenway Park - and by approximately 9:30 a.m., the state indicated those appointments were "nearly all filled."
Those who were unable to schedule an appointment this week are encouraged to try again next week as, as the state explains, "it may take several attempts over the course of a few weeks to get an open slot."
