BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Due to the impending storm, the Baker-Polito Administration is directing all non-emergency state employees, who work in the Executive Branch agencies, to stay home Thursday.
Affected state employees should not report to their offices and those who have the ability to work remotely will be expected to do so, in accordance with the state's Telework Policy.
Gov. Charlie Baker said the height of the storm will arrive in the state when most people should already be at home under the state’s existing COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
He urged anyone who can work from home to do so. That will help the snowplows clear roads more easily, he said at a Wednesday press conference.
“We’re obviously asking people to stay off the roads,” Baker said. “People should take it slow.”
The state Department of Transportation is planning to deploy 3,800 pieces of snow-fighting equipment to keep 15,000 miles of roadway open for traffic, Baker said.
Mass. Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said some state and local public works officials are facing driver shortages due to the coronavirus. That could slow some snow plowing efforts, she said.
Baker also said that those who have scheduled a COVID-19 test for Thursday morning should contact their provider to see if they need to reschedule.
