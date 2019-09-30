AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new playground is coming to Amherst, thanks to a large grant for the state and now the town is in the design phase.
Parks are a place for people of all ages to enjoy and soon Kendrick Park in Amherst will have a new feature to attract residents...a playground.
A $400,000 grant from the state is making it possible.
One local resident, David Zoimek said this project will give her kids the opportunity to…
“Feel safe, so she can interact with kids her age who are a little older, play with them and I can be able to watch her play with other kids instead of each other," Amherst resident said.
The playground is now in the design phase, and residents are encouraged to help.
“We’re going to ask the community, what they would like to see in this playground, what ages would they like it to serve, how large they would like it to be, obviously the budget will determine some of that, but a lot of it will be feedback through community members. “and as of right now there are only sidewalks that are surrounding this park but a big part of this new project is to create sidewalks that run directly through it in order to benefit those who may need it," Assistant Town Manager, David Zoimek explained.
Beyond the grant already awarded, Town Council President Lynn Griesemer told Western Mass News there is still more funding needed.
“The other amount of money which is $200,000 that we will need to finish off the project will be an application to our community preservation act funds," Griesemer said.
Meanwhile, a community meeting is being planned for people to pitch ideas for the new playground area so it will be ready for use in the summer of 2021.
