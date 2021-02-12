BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have updated its travel advisory list.
As of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is adding North Dakota and Puerto Rico its low-risk travel list.
Travelers arriving to the Commonwealth from those two locations will not have to fill out a travel form and follow quarantine rules.
Hawaii is the only other state on that low-risk list.
