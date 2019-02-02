BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents in one western Massachusetts community gathered to learn more about the state can help them with crumbling foundation issues.
Crumbling foundations in homes has been an issue that Western Mass News has covered extensively, and that's why, today in Brimfield, the state tried to increase awareness on the issue.
It's something that's affected many people, and that's why state legislators are taking action.
The issue stems from iron-sulfide material from Connecticut that has been used when building foundations in the region.
When exposed to oxygen and water, the material begins to deteriorate, resulting in a structuraly, unsound building over time.
Senator Anne Gobi tells Western Mass News how this entire process has been a learning process for both homeowners and the state.
"In one way," Sen. Anne Gobi tells us. "I'm very happy that Connecticut had the problem before us. I'm sure they're not happy, but it's been a big help for us to be able to look at what the state of Connecticut is doing, any mistakes they made and what worked the best for them."
Gobi says that if you have concerns about your home's foundation, you should have a licensed professional inspect it.
The state is working on setting up resources for those affected by the issue.
Another meeting will be held three weeks from Saturday, February 2 in East Longmeadow.
That meeting is scheduled to take place at the East Longmeadow Senior Center, which is located 328 North Main Street.
The meeting will start at 11:00 a.m., and is scheduled to end at 2:00 p.m.
