EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials announced an increase in funding for wildlife programs across the state in Easthampton on Wednesday.
They said that they will be receiving $1.25 million dollars in state and federal grant funding for several projects that will improve municipal infrastructure and environmental resiliency.
Ronald Amidon, the state's Commissioner of the Department of Fish and Game, explained more on what this money will go to.
"This funding will be supporting projects throughout the various phases of culvert replacement, including data collection, planning, design, engineering, permitting, and construction. These awards will help communities to address problematic culverts and thus improve the ecological health and public safety," said Ronald Amidon, the state's Commissioner of the Department of Fish and Game.
Officials said the culverts will make wildlife habitat and the safety of communities possible.
