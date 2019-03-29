EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow school administrators are hoping the sixth time's the charm.
Five times the district has applied for state funding for a new high school, five times they've been rejected.
Today, administrators invited state lawmakers and the state treasurer to come and see for themselves why they say the old high school needs to be replaced.
"Whenever it rains," East Longmeadow High School Principal Gina Flanagan tells us. "We usually have buckets, because it comes from here and there."
A show and tell today at East Longmeadow High School, led by Principal Gina Flanagan , members of the school committee, and Superintendent Gordon Smith.
"It's the balance," says Gordon. "It's trying to figure out what we can deal with, the electrical system."
State lawmakers and State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg were taken around the school, pointing out critical issues, they say, the aging school presents, including a failing roof and antiquated labs.
"We do the best we can with what we have," continued Flanagan . "Our kids are happy. We try to maintain a safe and clean building, but these things, in terms of structural delivery, that's where we're hitting the wall. As you can see, it's extremely crowded."
Built in 1960, School Committee member Greg Thompson tells Western Mass News it's time.
"There's a lot of things that are sub-par that," said Thompson. "We'd like to have a better environment for all of our students."
Senior Michael O'Shea is also in agreement.
"It's a great community of students," East Longmeadow Senior Michael O'Shea tells us. "It's a great staff, and I think we deserve better and to have a nice, new school. A lot of times, I feel as though this building can hold us back."
It is the Massachusetts School Building Authority that has the ultimate say.
First, a statement of interest, or S.O.I., must filed with the state by April 12.
"Last year," stated Jim McDonald of the Massachusetts School Building Authority. "Seventy districts had S.O.I.'s and we selected twelve, so that means all those others are probably going to apply this year."
Many here still feel confident that this year is the year East Longmeadow will finally be approved.
Once East Longmeadow files that statement of interest, the Massachusetts School Building Authority is expected to make its decision on which schools will get funding as early as December.
