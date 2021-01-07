SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In the wake of the violence at the U.S Capitol, elected officials from Massachusetts, calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office.
Western Mass News spoke with Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Richard Neal, who both believe President Trump encouraged the violence on the U.S. Capitol. It was the same day officials certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
"Well, for approximately four and a half hours, we were locked into the office," Senator Markey explained.
Markey was sheltering in place during Wednesday’s riot, happening the same day as Congress certified Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
"Donald Trump incited a riot," Markey added.
Congressman Richard Neal shared photos of his office with Western Mass News. Other workspaces, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, were damaged too, and Neal said information security becomes a concern.
"You’re gonna have to wait-and-see now over the next few days as to what might have, what documents might’ve been stolen, removed, or destroyed," he noted.
Neal said he hopes the cabinet takes action to remove President Trump from office.
"For President Trump to insist that he won this election or nefarious activity kept him from winning the election is not backed by one scintilla of evidence, and I think the 25th Amendment should be invoked," he said.
Markey also said if not by the 25th Amendment, then by impeachment proceedings.
"The impeachment resolution I know has already been drafted by several members of the House," Markey explained. "I think we should just act as quickly, as expeditiously as we can."
Speaker Pelosi also called for impeachment proceedings on Wednesday, and at least one member of the president’s cabinet has resigned.
