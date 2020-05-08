CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New tonight out of Washington -- the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation is calling on Walmart to protect Massachusetts employees.
This was after two employees in the state died from the coronavirus.
Nearly 100 Walmart workers in the Baystate have been diagnosed with COVID-19 - including the two who passed away from the disease.
Now the Massachusetts Delegation wants to know what the company is doing to keep their employees safe.
The Walmart in Worcester was ordered to close on April 29, after more than 80 of its employees tested positive for the virus.
In Quincy - the Walmart there closed voluntarily after 11 employees tested positive...and one of their employees, York Yen Lee passed away.
The delegation notes, however, that the location did not close until Yen Lee died.
According to a complaint sent to the Occupational Safety and Hazard Administration- Osha, Walmart workers are now accusing the company of not informing employees when a co-worker has been diagnosed with COVID-19
Along with not closing stores for cleaning and disinfecting following confirmed exposure, not enforcing social distancing procedures in stores that can hold 900 people at a time, and not providing sufficient paid sick leave.
Western Mass News spoke with Chicopee Police Department spokesperson Michael Wilk to see how his city's Walmart is handling the coronavirus outbreak.
"Early on we took a couple of officers and assigned them to the [city's] board of health as compliance officers. We went into the stores we observed the stores for a few days to see exactly what the issues might be," he said. "Our compliance officers walked around and counted people inside the store and we met with the managers and said look these things is what we think will keep people safe and healthy, workers as well as customers. So they worked with us," Wilk explained.
Wilk went on to say that the store has closed-off areas such as toy and clothing aisles where people were gathering and also lowered complicity below what was recommended by the state.
Customers also have the option to order those non-essential items online and pick up in-store.
Western Mass News has reached out to Walmart for their response to these allegations, but we have not heard back yet.
