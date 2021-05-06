SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--It’s likely the first rule of the road that most people learn; a red light means stop and a green light means go. Simple, and yet, people disregard red lights often.
So much so, that state officials are considering a bill that would allow towns and cities to install red-light cameras that would catch red-light runners.
Western Mass News is getting answers on how this problem is being policed in your neighborhood now, and how things could change if the new bill is signed into law.
"I wait to see what a car's going to do before I cross because you don't know,” a Springfield woman said.
What this Springfield woman does know is that drivers at the intersection of St. James Ave. and St. James Blvd. are what her neighbor describes as “unpredictable.”
Western Mass News spoke to two residents about how notorious the intersection is for red-light runners.
In around 15 minutes' time, our cameras set up in broad daylight captured one person running the light. For pedestrians, the risk is high.
“Do you feel like you're taking your life in your hands?”
“To an extent yes,” a Springfield woman said.
It wasn’t just here at Saint James where we saw people’s concerns happen and play out right in front of our camera. we also set up at another intersection where we saw multiple people disregard a red light within a half-hour period.
On the corner of Carew and Liberty, Western Mass News saw people run the red light from multiple directions. One driver even running it as they rode right behind a State Police car.
So, what's being done right now to catch these drivers? Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh says their traffic unit is beefing up for a seat belt campaign, but it's more officers with eyes on the road.
“There will be an additional enforcements just for traffic in may for a few weeks,” Walsh said.
But it's hard to have eyes everywhere, when other emergencies command police attention
“In Springfield, our squad is so 911 driven, they're constantly on the move, constantly responding to calls, that it's difficult for them to address all traffic incidents,” Walsh said,
Which is why a newly filed piece of legislation could have an impact, punishing drivers without pulling them over. Red-light cameras that could catch a driver running a red and photograph the license plate.
It's not a new idea, but this time, The bill was filed by the governor. It has the Springfield Police Department's support.
“we're all for it, you know, preventing death, preventing injuries,” Walsh said.
Under the legislation, towns that use red-light cameras could capture the license plate of a red-light runner. A police officer or other designated person would evaluate the picture to see if a violation actually took place.
The bill would allow cities to send a 25-dollar ticket through the mail to the registered owner of the car, which could be a revenue booster for local towns.
Just in the last month, Springfield Police tell us that of more than 700 traffic infractions, more than 90 violations came from drivers failing to stop for a red light or stop sign. That's only what officers saw with their own eyes.
Springfield has traffic cameras, but Walsh says the footage is largely used for post-accident review.
“No one's monitoring that in real-time,” Walsh said.
More than anything, Walsh hopes cameras would put a stop to those who don't stop.
In the meantime, before any bills are passed into law, residents ask drivers to be more careful to only pass under green lights.
“Consider the children and the people, pedestrians who are walking,” one resident said.
“It's always been a very difficult and dangerous intersection,” a Springfield woman said.
