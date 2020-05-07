SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker noted a slight rise in both the number of cases and in patients hospitalized with COVID-19
For the last few weeks, Baker has stressed that the most important number he is watching is the hospitalization rate which from Tuesday to Wednesday -increased slightly.
The overall rate is still around 5 percent.
Western Mass News spoke with a microbiologist about how officials should be watching those numbers.
"If the disease was still spreading at the same rate you would still have the same number of people in the hospital," said UMass microbiologist Doctor Erika Hamilton.
Despite a slight bump in COVID-19 ICU patients from Tuesday to Wednesday, the overall hospitalization rate in Massachusetts has held at 5 percent.
Western Mass News looking at the hospitalization rate data since the end of April - it has gone from 7 percent to 5 percent.
Hamilton told Western Mass News a decrease in hospitalizations is important for officials to note.
"It begins to tell you not only is there less transmission of the infection, but it also tells you that the hospitals have things under control and there is more space for sick people if someone else does become ill whether it’s COVID-19 or not," Hamilton explained.
But the number of positive tests by date...another metric outlined in federal reopening guidelines, has been an up-and-down line, something Baker noted in Thursday's briefing.
"The positive test rate for this particular batch of tests was 28 percent. Now over the past several days this number has been trending down closer to 10-20 percent so we're going to take a close look at that data, but even with yesterday's data, less than 16 percent of tests over the past week have been positive, which is lower than at any point in April," Baker explained.
Hamilton said that number is likely less steady because the testing process hasn't settled into a pattern yet.
"Who is being tested and which test is being used so that is going to happen a little bit until our testing rates become more consistent and more people are tested," Hamilton said.
She also said the capacity of the healthcare system - measured by the hospitalization rate - is critical in making sure resources aren’t overstretched.
"Even if the number of positive cases goes up and down, it may indicate that on the 18, we do begin to put our plan in place for opening the state back up again," Hamilton noted.
Baker didn't announce anything new on Massachusetts reopening guidelines today - only saying he would watch what other states in the northeast are doing.
The state's reopening committee must submit their plan by the 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.