(WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- State officials have announced an extension to the mask mandate in schools.
On Monday, Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley told school districts that the mandate will continue to all K-12 public schools through February 28.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education added that they will continue to evaluate the public health data in consultation with state health officials and medical experts.
Nearly 39,000 students and more than 12,000 faculty and staff tested positive in the week ending Jan. 5, according to the latest data available.
Those mask requirements include:
- Public school students ages 5 and older in all grades and staff are required to wear masks indoors in schools, except when eating, drinking or during mask breaks.
- All visitors are also expected to wear a mask in school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
- Masks are not required outdoors.
- It is strongly recommended that students younger than 5 also wear a mask in school, which is consistent with the Department of Early Education and Care’s mask policy for child care providers.
- Students and staff who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons and students who cannot wear a mask for behavioral reasons are exempt from the requirement.
- Masks are required for any sports-related activity for student-athletes and coaches when indoors, in alignment with guidance provided by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA).
- Masks should be provided by the student/family, but disposable masks should be made available by the school for students who need them.
- By federal public health order, all students and staff are required to wear a mask on school buses.
"The mask requirement remains an important measure to keep students, teachers and staff in school safely at this time," DESE explained in a statement.
Riley, with approval from the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, instituted the requirement in August, and has extended it a number of times. It applies to K through 12th grade students in all public schools, as well as faculty, staff, and visitors. Masks remain a requirement on school buses.
Local school officials will continue to be able to lift the mask requirement if they can demonstrate to the state that at least 80 percent of all students and staff in a school building have been vaccinated.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(1) comment
you must wear your talisman
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.