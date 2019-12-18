State officials investigating East Longmeadow child care facility.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State officials have opened an investigation into a local child care facility.
While details surrounding the investigation have not yet been released, Kathleen Hart of the Mass. Department of Early Education and Care tells us that they are investigating the Arbors Kids program in East Longmeadow.
We have reached out to the Arbor Kids program, as well as the East Longmeadow Police Department, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
