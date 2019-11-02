SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a rollover crash that happened on I-291 Saturday night.
According to Mass State Police officials, around 7:15 p.m., troopers assigned to the State Police barracks in Springfield were called to Exit 3 on the eastbound side of I-291 for a report of a crash.
Arriving troopers found that a 2012 Ford Escape had gone over the guardrail and rolled down an embankment.
Officials say that the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Canton resident Laura Ryan, was ejected from the vehicle.
She was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where she had succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash.
The right travel land and the Exit 3 ramp were closed as crews continued to investigate, but were reopened around 10:00 p.m.
Members of the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, State Police - Troop B Headquarters, Springfield Fire Department, and MassDOT were all called in to assist.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police assigned to the Springfield barracks.
