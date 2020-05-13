SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Governor Charlie Baker said he will have more to say on Monday about plans for graduations and school in the fall.
Today - the legislature's joint committee on education hosted a virtual hearing on remote learning in the state as students in Massachusetts complete the school year at home.
Since schools have been closed legislators want to take this experience to prepare for summer school and the fall.
Students and educators are dealing with the new normal of remote learning since the coronavirus pandemic - forced schools in Massachusetts to close for the school year.
Educators are now looking at what the future will hold for school districts next fall.
"There is little doubt that a return to school buildings will require a stringent protocol to ensure social distancing, personal hygiene, and effective cleaning along with daily measures to assess student and staff health testing protocols and systems for contract tracing isolation and quarantine," said Secretary of the Executive Office of Education James Peyser.
Peyser spoke out at a virtual hearing on Wednesday - as the House and Senate chairs of the joint Massachusett's Committee on Education - both socially distanced and wearing masks - received an update on remote learning in the state.
Peyser also asked to describe how the state plans to get ready for students to walk the school halls - once again.
"[There are] a few major areas we need to focus on first. We need to develop a strategy for remediation and accelerated learning to start this summer, if not sooner," Peyser explained.
The main concern is if students have fallen behind from not being in the classroom.
"We need to address infrastructure gaps that make online learning difficult or impossible for many students and communities equally important. We need to implement an adaptable online learning system that provides all students access to rich curriculum [that gives] teachers, the tools, and [the] training they need to support, guide, and engage their students," Peyser said.
He also said the state is preparing not just for the fall, but for potentially another outbreak that would interrupt the academic year.
"If we can start school in a quasi-normal fashion - we have to be better prepared for the possibility that in-person education will be interrupted again," Peyser noted.
Locally here in western Mass - discussions are planned tomorrow in Holyoke and West Springfield to begin discussing what they need in place for schools to reopen in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.