SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A sixth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S. and for the first time, the virus was passed from person to person in our country, this coming after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global health crisis.
State and local representatives tell us they have been discussing plans to put in place should the deadly virus continue to spread
"I'm declaring a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of novel coronavirus," WHO officials tells us.
The World Health Organization declared an international health emergency over mers-cov or coronavirus after more than 7,800 cases and 170 deaths have been confirmed in China.
The U.S. also confirming a second case in Illinois Thursday.
"Our newly confirmed case is a man in his sixties as you heard, the husband of our first confirmed case. He is also currently hospitalized and in stable condition at this time. It is related to our first patient, not spread of the general public. We do not have a sign of spread to the general public at this time and there is no local emergency," WHO officials stated.
There are also confirmed cases in Washington State, California, and Arizona.
Western Mass News spoke with Hampden County Representative Brian Ashe to see if the Commonwealth is taking any extra precautions should the virus spread.
"We've been talking about it more personally as opposed to professionally, because it hasn't really hit Massachusetts. More just as person-to-person, family-to-family. It is a major concern. I saw today how the WHO declared a worldwide emergency. I'm sure this is something when we go back in next week that we will be talking about," says Ashe.
He tells Western Mass News he believes it is better to address concerns early and make sure a system is in place.
"I think as much information that people can have as soon as they can have it is the best thing you can do for anything like this, because people will panic with the uncertainty. It's very serious and if something like this starts spreading, one, you want to make sure you stay ahead of it and two, you don't want people to panic either. You want to make sure that they have confidence and I think that's good that the WHO stepped up and said, 'Hey, this is what we're doing'," added Ashe.
The World Health Organization went on to say in today's press conference that despite their emergency declaration, there is no reason for measures to be taken that interfere with international travel and trade.
