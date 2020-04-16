BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Throughout the coronavirus crisis, reports of child abuse are down, but experts believe the abuse hasn't stopped.
In fact, they are worried with children out of school and ‘stay-at-home’ advisories in place that the abuse has increased.
“We are in a situation that our families are in a severe amount of stress,” said Maria Mossaides, the state’s child advocate
It’s stress that can unfortunately lead to household abuse.
“There’s a lot of stress that’s going on in homes and we know that when people are stressed, they often do inappropriate things,” Mossaides explained.
Mossaides told Western Mass News that according to a recent study by the state’s Department of Children and Families, reports of abuse are actually down 60 percent, but that doesn’t mean the abuse isn't happening.
“We are particularly concerned because the entire child abuse and neglect system in the United States is dependent on mandatory reporters…and teachers tend to be one of the primary groups of reporters,” Mossaides noted.
Without children in classes and day care, the state has fewer eyes in places that need them most.
“Because children are in the home, no one‘s even seen them play in yards or the parks, so the extra set of eyes will depend on to protect the Commonwealth’s children are just not there,” Mossaides explained.
That’s why the organization is working with the state to generate awareness on quarantine child abuse.
“I think it’s fair to say we are in a unique situation and we’re asking community members to just check on families, particularly families with young children. We know we want them to keep physically distant, but they can knock on the door and just say ‘How are you doing? Is there anything I can do to help you?’” Mossaides said.
If you do see anything out of the ordinary, they desperately need you to report it.
“We are requesting that people call 211 as their first stop. They will then be able to direct you to the appropriate services,” Mossaides said.
They want to stress that the help isn't just available for the children in these situations, but also the parents.
“It’s okay to ask for help. We want them to ask for help and we’re here and we will do our best to deliver whatever help they need including telemedicine and therapists…whatever they need to help deal with the stress and anxiety. We will do our best to deliver what they need,” Mossaides noted.
