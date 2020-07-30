SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A tweet by President Trump to possibly delay the upcoming election is getting reaction.
In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker and Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin are among those speaking out.
Baker called a delay a bad idea, while Galvin also had harsh words for the president earlier today during a stop in Springfield to push the importance of the census.
President Trump floated the idea of delaying the upcoming November election, tweeting early Thursday:
With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020
“This is bogus, this is Trump bogus,” Galvin said.
Making a stop in Springfield to drum up support for the census, Galvin took exception with the president's assertion that mail-in voting is different than absentee voting.
“He votes by mail. He wants to distinguish voting by absentee, which he's done for years, and voting by early voting. There's no difference. It's the same,” Galvin noted.
Right now, Galvin said no actual ballots have been sent out, but rather ballot applications.
“We have sent out to every registered voter and application opportunity. We did not send a ballot out. We sent an application,” Galvin explained.
Galvin told Western Mass News that during this pandemic, voting by mail is a necessity for some.
“Voting by mail is an urgent necessity under these circumstances. We obviously have many older people, in particular, who are very vulnerable,” Galvin added.
Earlier Thursday, during a press briefing, Baker also spoke out against the notion of delaying the election.
“We've had election in the midst of wars, we've had elections in the midst of a civil war. We've had elections in this country under terrible circumstances. Elections need to happen and there's no reason why this one can't happen when it's supposed to happen in September and November,” Baker noted.
In the meantime, Galvin said the response to those mail in applications has been high. Ballots, he said, will go out in the next two weeks.
