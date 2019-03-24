NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - U.S. Senator Ed Markey addressed the Mueller report earlier Sunday evening.
The senator spoke at a Town Hall in Northampton later that night, and it was a packed house.
Although the Town Hall was largely focused on climate change, Senator Markey couldn't help but comment on the Mueller report, both in front of the audience and in front of our camera.
"They want us to make a judgment on a book by," Senator Markey tells us. "Only reading the cliff notes. We are not going to allow that to happen."
Senator Ed Markey says Attorney General William Barr's summation of the Robert Mueller investigation provides the American people with few, digestible details on the Special Council's twenty-two-month probe.
"We don't know fully what's in it," continued Senator Markey. "We don't know what the basis is for saying there is no collusion and there is no obstruction of justice."
He says the report should be made public, and both Barr and Mueller should testify before Congress.
"I think that," stated Senator Markey. "Both Mueller and Barr should be up as soon as possible, hopefully within the next two weeks, so that we can immediately have the American people know what did happen during the 2016 election...many people indicted, people have plead guilty, [and] people were going to jail."
Congressman Jim McGovern weighed in as well, telling Western Mass News the multiple indictments that have come out of Mueller's work suggest a deeper well of information than the ripples created from Barr's summation.
"It raises more questions than it [does] answers," Congressman McGovern tells us. "The American people deserve a full accounting of what Mr. Mueller found out, and nothing short of releasing the entire report is acceptable."
Still, McGovern lingered on one detail found in the summary.
"Even in the abridged version that Attorney General Barr provided us," stated Congressman McGovern. "He makes it clear that Mueller said that Trump is not exonerated from potential obstruction of justice."
When asked how the report could affect Massachusetts voters, McGovern said every taxpayer should have a vested interest in what it has to say about President Trump, because their tax dollars funded the investigation in the first place.
