State officials searching state forest in Washington for missing man.

WASHINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A search is underway for a man that went missing earlier tonight.
According to Mass State Police officials, around 7:00 p.m., troopers were called to the October Mountain State Forest to search for a man that was last seen riding an, what was described as, off-road motorcycle.
We have reached out to Washington authorities, but declined to comment on whether they are assisting Mass State Police with this investigation.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
