(WGGB/WSHM) - Today is the last day in the Bay state to register to vote for the March 3 presidential primary.
The secretary of state's office tells Western Mass News, in the last twenty-four hours, thousands of people have registered in person and online, many of them young people and first-time voters.
The same holds true for at least one western Mass city clerk we checked in with today as the clock ticks toward the deadline.
At Springfield College, students Bryce Finnegan and Ryan Bunton take voting in the upcoming presidential primary seriously.
"It makes you feel like you have a voice if you actually go out there and care and as a citizen it's just something you should be doing," Finnegan tells us.
In fact, a new Tufts University study finds young voters, 18-29, will likely play a critical role in the 2020 elections.
"I think a lot of people feel, I don't know if concerned is the right word, but have different opinions about the current climate. They feel like they have an obligation to step up and be part of that change and try to make a difference," says Bunton.
Ahead of today's deadline, Secretary of State William Galvin himself registering people at Boston's south station.
A large number of those, we're told, are young and first-time voters.
"These are the presidential primary official ballots here. These are early voting," Holyoke City Clerk Brenna McGee stated.
Brenna is getting the ballots ready for the March 3 primary and is in constant contact with state election officials.
"The state mentioned that. yesterday, state wide, there was 18,000 people that submitted applications on the secretary of state's website," explained McGee.
She tells Western Mass News recent voter drives in Holyoke show young people here are taking a big interest.
"Yeah definitely. We were getting kids constantly throughout the whole week coming and asking questions and registering and preregistering so I definitely think it's a trend," said McGee.
The state is requiring local clerk's offices to remain open until 8:00 tonight for those who want to register in person, but state numbers indicate many more are opting to register online.
"I'm in the process of doing that on my phone right now," added Finnegan.
The online deadline, users must hit send by 11:59 tonight.
If you have not registered, you can click or tap here for more information.
