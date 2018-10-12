Approximately 100 pounds of moose meat has been seized by state officials.
That meat, according to police, had been taken from a road kill in western Massachusetts.
State law indicates that only Mass. Environmental Police and MassWildlife can legally authorize the salvage or moose, bear, and deer.
"Possession of these animals, or parts thereof, without a permit or permission is prohibited," officials noted in a Facebook post.
Mass. Environmental Police noted that if a deer is killed because of a collision with a motor vehicle, the driver - provided they are a Massachusetts resident - can claim and take possession of the deer for salvage.
However, that person must contact Environmental Police at (800) 632-8075 and the crash must also be reported to local police or the nearest State Police barracks.
For more information on the process, you can CLICK HERE
The meat has since been donated to a local organization.
