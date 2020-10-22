BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Baker-Polito Administration announced on Thursday that starting tomorrow, October 23, all indoor ice rinks and skating facilities will be prohibited from operating until November 7.
The governor ordered this two-week temporary pause due to an increase of multiple COVID-19 clusters that occurred throughout the state following practices, tournaments, and practices.
These clusters include at least 30 COVID-19 instances that have been associated with organized ice hockey activities that involved more than 60 municipalities in Mass., officials say.
Ann Scales, director of media relations of the Baker-Polito Administration, told Western Mass News that colleges and professional programs are exempt from this order.
She also said that this pause is for the development of more effective COVID-19 protocols to further protect communities, families, players, coaches, and arena staff.
This order will be effective between 5 p.m. on Friday until 12:01 a.m. on November 1.
