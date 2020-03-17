BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials are making a number of changes to the Commonwealth's courthouses in light of growing coronavirus concerns.
The Mass. Supreme Judicial Court has ordered that starting Wednesday, only emergency court matters that cannot be done via phone or teleconference are to be heard in-person in court.
As a result, courthouses will be closed for public access, with the exception of conducting that emergency business.
The SJC added that court clerk's offices will remain open to the public for pleadings and other documentation related to those emergency matters.
The changes listed above will be in effect until at least April 6.
In addition, all criminal and civil cases set to begin between Tuesday, March 17 and Friday, April 17 have been continued to a date no earlier than Tuesday, April 21. The exception would be for a civil trial and the parties and the court agree that the case can be decided without the need for in-person appearance in court.
The SJC said that in the event a jury trial has started, "the trial will end based on the manifest necessity arising from the pandemic and a new trial may commence after the public health emergency ends."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.