SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People who work and do business inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield are calling for it to be shut down once again due to ongoing mold concerns within the building. The Hampden County Bar Association and Hampden District Attorney called for more testing to be done.
Hampden County officials, alongside the Trial Court chief, toured the inside of the building Wednesday afternoon. We spoke to the president of the county’s bar association and he said there needs to be both a short term and long-term solution. The first step would be to move all employees out of this building again and the second step would be to take the courthouse down and build a new one.
Judicial employees, alongside the Hampden County Bar Association, gathered outside on the steps of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield today to call for the building to, once again, be shut down after the courthouse reopened last Thursday following a two-week closure due to mold.
“This is a situation where truly lives are at stake. It is our belief this is a sick building. This building cannot be cured. It's unsafe for people to be back in the building,” said Joseph Pacella, president of the Hampden County Bar Association.
Pictures posted by the Hampden County Bar Association this week showed the conditions inside the building with mold in the lockup, food storage unit, and garage.
“There are buckets all over the courthouse, water coming in, pictures being sent all during the remediation efforts…They want us to breathe this air, take this risk, to have these problems for decades. That's not a solution, that's an insult,” Pacella noted.
Pacella said the Mass. Trial Court has not addressed all the underlying issues, such as water infiltration. He said more testing should have been conducted before court employees returned inside.
“No thermal imaging has been done,” Pacella added.
Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni reaffirmed his stance on Wednesday. He said the courthouse community deserves a new space to safely conduct business.
“I am hopeful that there are steps towards both today and going forward and the Trial Court deals with this with the urgency and immediacy that is required,” Gulluni explained.
At this time, he has ordered his staff to only enter the courthouse for courtroom proceedings for now.
“All my lawyers and staff are willing to do so and that has been my instruction, but we are not reoccupying our office space in this building,” Gulluni said.
He said he will not allow his staff to be fully within the walls of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse until he can be sure it is a safe space.
“That's going to involve my own private companies coming in, testing, remediating, making sure that the space is clean and safe,” Gulluni added.
Before going on the 3 p.m. tour, Gulluni said he plans to have open and clear conversations with the leadership of the Trial Court regarding all the ongoing issues.
