SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- New information could come out as soon as this week about a possible game plan for schools reopening in the fall.
A return-to-school working group created by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has been busy working on different scenarios.
Western Mass News spoke with a member of the advisory group to get some insight into how they are moving forward.
The group has met at least twice a week since May in an effort to help the state decide what’s best for students when they return to school in the fall.
Educators are in uncharted territory when it comes to sending students back into schools in the fall during COVID-19.
“We have never been in a pandemic like this,” said Robert Bardwell, executive director of the Massachusetts School Counseling Association. “We have never been told we can’t go to school for months. We have never had to do entirely remote learning.”
For guidance, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education created a return-to-school working group.
It’s made up of about 50 people including educators, students and parents from all over the state including western Mass.
The group is set up to help the state develop a recovery plan for the next academic school year.
The state broke them into four subgroups based on their specialties. Among them is behavioral health and social and emotional learning, which is the group Bardwell is in.
He is also the director of counseling at Monson High School.
“One of the things I have been pushing for as a member of the task force is professional development for staff to help them understand this level of trauma that students have been exposed to,” he said.
Trauma, Bardwell said, is what some students have faced since remote learning replaced in-person classes in March.
He said the specifics of what the group and the state has discussed is confidential except for the fact that school districts have a lot on their plates.
“The commissioner he has talked about a continuum of services or options for the remote learning that we’re doing now, and then you have coming back with restrictions, and then there is some sort of hybrid in between where not everyone is in the building that would’ve normally been there but not everyone is at home either. From my understanding, that is going to be up to each district to figure out what that looks like,” he said.
Bardwell said he expects the state to release more guidance this week, and that guidance could even change by the time school starts.
