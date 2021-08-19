WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--State leaders are working on finding an alligator spotted in a local river and getting it to safety.
A consultant for the Massachusetts Environmental Police was at the Connecticut River for hours searching for the alligator.
This all started after Western Mass News viewer Joseph Matteson spotted the young reptile under the Morgan-Sullivan bridge that connects Agawam and West Springfield.
"Last night he was just beached on the beach and a fisherman was trying to fish for him so we had to get him out of there," said Matteson.
Matteson called the police Wednesday when it happened. Eventually, the gator swam away. Now the search is still on.
"We've had a lot of rain so I'm not really confident we would find him today," said Michael Ralbovsky, a consultant for the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
Ralbovsky told Western Mass News the little guy, who's likely about a foot or so long, poses no threat to the public. he said this isn't a wild alligator.
"Somebody had it as a pet. It's not wild. It didn't drive up from Florida. But somebody had it as a pet and dumped it here," said Ralbovsky.
Western Mass News also checked in with Kevin McCurley, the owner of New England Reptile Distributors and Zoo Creatures, who said this baby alligator can survive in the wild until the weather starts getting cold towards the end of October.
"If he goes underwater, and the surface freezes over and he can't breathe, he will suffocate. Or if he located under a bank that freezes they can cannot tolerate being frozen," said McCurley.
Both are encouraging people to stay away from the area and the alligator but to report any sightings to the Environmental Police.
"People should just stay away and let us do our job and get it out of here...because we'll never be able to find it, it'll just go away and it'll end up dying in the wintertime," said Ralbovsky.
