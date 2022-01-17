SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A second COVID-19 testing site is now open in the city of Springfield. Local leaders praised the Baker-Polito Administration for granting the city’s request for an additional site.
The new testing site opened at Springfield Technology Park on Federal Street on Monday. The site's opening comes as several other local sites are closed today due to the weather.
City officials are hoping this new location will help take the strain off the AMR testing site at the Eastfield Mall, which has seen record-breaking lines this month with people waiting hours to get tested before and after the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
The testing site at Springfield Technology Park will be open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The site will also be offering vaccine and booster shots as well.
We'll have a look inside the testing site during its first day of operations tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
