BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced a preview of the state's Phase 2 reopening plan.
This plan including the partial reopening of restaurant dining and lodging in early June.
State officials outlined the plan to reopen restaurants with outdoor dining and hotels across the state, allowing businesses to start planning now for their new normal.
“We are issuing these workplace safety standards in advance of Phase 2 to give lodging facilities and restaurants time to prepare their operations to get ready and to do that in adherence to the general workplace safety standards that we previously issued,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
Baker and Polito, in a press conference on Friday, gave hope to many restaurant owners and lodging proprietors by outlining the plan for their anticipated reopening date to be officially announced on June 6, but aiming for a June 8 start.
Officials said restaurants with outdoor dining will open at the start of Phase 2 and indoor dining will begin later in Phase 2.
In addition to social distancing protocols, restaurants will be under additional regulations, like a maximum party of six people and enhanced protocols for cleaning.
Hotels, motels, and short-term rentals like AirBnB will also be reopening in Phase 2 including pools, gyms, and spas included in different lodging sites.
Polito said it’s a promising start to economic recovery.
“I’m confident that the restaurant owners and lodging owners, managers, servers, bartenders, and staff and the many others who make up these industries will get back to work will reopen their doors and their places to the residence across our Commonwealth and be able to offer the thing from your place is that people know and love so much in their communities and will do so as safely and as quickly as possible,” Polito said.
Baker said on Monday, he will start to allow these employees to begin working again to get ready for the Phase 2 reopening.
