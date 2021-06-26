WINTHROP, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Three people, including the suspect and a retired State Trooper, are dead after a multiple shooting and stolen truck crashing into a building incident in Winthrop Saturday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.
State Police said preliminary investigation suggests a male suspect, whose name wasn't released, stole a truck from a plumbing and drain company, then crashed it into a building on Veterans Road in Winthrop. The suspect then exited the truck and continued on foot. Shortly after, the suspect who was armed is believed to have shot and killed a female and a male.
State Police said they arrived on the scene in moments and shot the suspect, who is deceased.
The male was identified as retired Mass. State Police Trooper David L. Green by Police Sunday. According to Police, he was murdered outside of his home on Beach Road.
“Trooper David Green more than upheld the ideals of integrity, professionalism, and service to others that are the hallmarks of a great Trooper. We are heartbroken by his loss and offer our condolences to his family and friends,“ Superintendent Colonel Christopher Mason of the State Police said.
The investigation is active, being lead by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Assistance with the investigation is being provided by Winthrop Police, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Ballistics Unit.
The incident is under the jurisdiction of the District Attorney.
