WINTHROP, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Three people, including the suspect, are dead after a multiple shooting and stolen truck crashing into a building incident in Winthrop Saturday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.
State Police said preliminary investigation suggests a male suspect, whose name wasn't released, stole a truck from a plumbing and drain company, then crashed it into a building on Veterans Road in Winthrop. The suspect then exited the truck and continued on foot. Shortly after, the suspect who was armed is believed to have shot a female and a male, which Police are investigating whether or not he was trying to engage with the suspect to end the threat. Both are deceased, according to Police.
The investigation is active and fluid, being lead by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Assistance with the investigation is being provided by Winthrop Police, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Ballistics Unit.
The incident is under the jurisdiction of the District Attorney.
