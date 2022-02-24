(WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have announced that a rehabilitation project is being planned for Springfield's state courthouses.
In a letter from Mass. Trial Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Locke and Court Administrator John Bello to "Springfield Courthouse Colleagues & Stakeholders," they explained that a report commissioned by the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM), which included an assessment by independent architects and engineers, examined the conditions of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and the Juvenile and Housing Court on several factors including deficiencies of the facilities and lifecycle implications, recommended repairs or upgrades, and the cost of any improvements.
Court officials noted that a preliminary review found it was unlikely that the Trial Court could find a suitable site in downtown Springfield to serve the court's needs and that building a new courthouse complex would include "an extended process of site acquisition, planning, and design for construction that would take many years to complete."
Based on those findings, Locke and Bello said that they agree with DCAMM in that a "comprehensive rehabilitation and renovation of the building systems in the existing courthouse" would be the best solution. They noted that for the Roderick Ireland Courthouse, those efforts would include:
- Renewal or replacement of windows, roof, HVAC systems, and ductwork
- Electrical, plumbing and exterior repairs
- Interior ceiling
- Carpeting
- Paint and finishes
Court employees and court users will be able to provide input on the interior upgrades.
"Working with DCAMM, we envision a comfortable and modern facility within the existing structure," Locke and Bello explained.
Court and state officials are now working to determine the scope, funding, and schedule for the work and based on the required process, it's anticipated that the actual renovation could begin as early as 2024.
In the interim, the Trial Court said that they will seek contracts for interim improvements, including ceiling and roof repairs, tile replacement, ongoing air quality monitoring, and the installation of a dehumidification system.
"We remain committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of all courthouse personnel and court users," Locke and Bello said.
