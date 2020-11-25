FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. State Police will be adding additional patrols in coming days in anticipation of increased traffic volume and Thanksgiving eve social gatherings.
State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that the extra patrols "will complement regular barracks patrols in each of the five regional Troops" and will be deployed on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday night.
He added that the focus of these patrols will be impaired drivers, distracted drivers, and other traffic violations because "the holiday weekend traditionally presents increased opportunities for alcohol consumption."
Also Wednesday, sobriety checkpoints will be set up by troopers in the northeastern and central parts of the state.
"The Massachusetts State Police urge all motorists to make responsible decisions over the holiday weekend by designating sober drivers, wearing seatbelts and following all other traffic laws, and by following the state’s guidelines for social distancing, mask use, and limits to the size of gatherings," Procopio noted.
